Deputy: Girl Less Than 1-Hour-Old Found Abandoned, Covered In Ants

August 11, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Harris County Sheriff's Office, Talkers

HOUSTON (AP) — A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex.

Report: Lawsuit Claims Disney Spying On Kids Through Gaming Apps

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying.

Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a trail of blood to an apartment where a 21-year-old woman admitted being the mother.

Your Cellphone May Help You Detect Card Skimmers

The woman has been detained for psychological and medical valuation, but no charges have been filed.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Eclipse 2017
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch