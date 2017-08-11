Rookies Mack Hollins, Derek Barnett Shine In Preseason Debut

August 11, 2017 8:21 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not bad for your first career (preseason) NFL catch, huh?

Carson Wentz capped his perfect (4-4, 56 yards) and only drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass to rookie wideout Mack Hollins in the Eagles preseason opener against the Packers.

Hollins, 23 — a 6’4″, 220-pound receiver, was the team’s 118th overall pick (4th round) out of North Carolina. Hollins finished his first preseason game with four catches on five targets for 64 yards and that touchdown.

Hollins’ teammates congratulated him on Twitter.

Eagles first-round Derek Barnett also shined, finishing the game with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for a loss, and two quarterback hits.

The Eagles lost 24-9.

