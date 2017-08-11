New Jersey Dog That Overcame Abuse Up For National Award

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — A therapy dog named Aladdin, hailing from Haddonfield, New Jersey, is in the running for the Dog of the Year award, according to a post on the American Humane’s competition site.
Aladdin has come a long way since 2013 when he was reportedly found in an horrific state as he was extremely emaciated, both of his back legs and tail were broken and he was missing a dozen of his teeth, according to the post.
Despite the obstacles, the post states Aladdin is a Ronald McDonald House Ambassador dog as part of the humane educational and anti-bullying program. The post also mentions that he assists the Philadelphia Police, helping with the Fallen Officers Fund, as well as accompanying them on visits to see special needs children.
According to the American Humane competition site, Aladdin is one of several dogs competing nationwide.
If you are interested in voting for Aladdin, visit http://herodogawards.org/dog/aladdin/ by 3 p.m. on Aug. 30.