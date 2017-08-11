Hundreds Gather For 36th Bayada Regatta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Kelly Drive will be closed Saturday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM for the 36th annual BAYADA Regatta.
The Kelly Drive will be detoured from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive.
The Bayada Regatta showcases skills of athletes with disabilities, with more than 200 participants from rowing clubs across the country.
Mark Baiada is the founder and CEO of BAYADA Home Healthcare, the company sponsoring the event.
He says there is freedom on the river for these athletes.
“If you are in a wheel chair and you put that wheel chair on the dock and you are out on the boat, you are just like everybody else. They get a sense of freedom and exhilaration. It’s fun, it’s competitive, it’s recreational, and there is a lot of camaraderie,” Baiada said.
Medals are awarded to athletes throughout the event.