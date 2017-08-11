NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Woman Used Counterfeit Tickets To Get On Bumper Car Ride

August 11, 2017 10:19 PM
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS)—A Maryland woman was arrested after police say she was attempting to use counterfeit tickets at an amusement park in Delaware.

The arrested was made on August 8 at Funland in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Police say Marilyn Hammerman, 81, of Rockville, Maryland, handed the fake tickets to an employee on the bumper car ride.

Credit: Rehoboth Beach Police Department

“The employee, who had worked at Funland for several years, recognized the tickets provided by Hammerman as being fraudulent from past incidents and immediately contacted management,” police said in a news release.

Police say Hammerman was in possession of approximately 20 fraudulent tickets.

She was arrested and charged with 1 count of theft of services under $1,500.

Hammerman was later released.

