Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Suspended 6 Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Elliott will reportedly appeal the decision and he has three days to do so.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to appeal 6-game suspension, per sources. Has three business days to file appeal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Ezekiel Elliott has 3 business days to file notice of appeal and a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days of… https://t.co/FiDr4h1LPc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

“Over the course of the last year, the league conducted an extensive investigation,” the NFL said in a statement. “League investigators interviewed more than a dozen witnesses, including Ms. Tiffany Thompson, who had alleged multiple instances of physical violence in July 2016, and Mr. Elliott. The league also consulted with medical experts. League investigators examined all available evidence, including photographic and digital evidence, thousands of text messages and other records of electronic communications.”

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that Elliott was told if he has “any additional violations it may result in your suspension or potential banishment.”

If Zeke Elliott has “any additional violations” of @NFL policy it “may result in your suspension or potential banishment,” Elliott was told — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

Schefter reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is furious.

Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones is said to be furious with NFL decision, per one source. Furious. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Elliot was investigated for a domestic violence incident last summer. On top of that, Elliott has recently allegedly been involved in a night club fight and reportedly received a speeding ticket.

Elliott, 21, rushed for an NFL best 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie last season. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys open the regular season against the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, Rams, Packers, and 49ers.