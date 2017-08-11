Your Cellphone May Help You Detect Card Skimmers

August 11, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best device to protect yourself against skimming thieves at the gas pump may be right in the palm of your hand.

Turns out, cellphones can help detect if a skimmer is hooked up to a gas pump.

Study: Smoking Marijuana Triples Risk Of High Blood Pressure Death

Hacking experts say thieves are now using Bluetooth technology.

To help detect a scam they recommend turning on your bluetooth before swiping your card.

They say if a long string of numbers or letters trying to connect pops up, chances are a skimming device has been set up.

Bear Reportedly Takes SUV On Joyride, Poops Inside After Crash 

“It’s really cheap and easy for a bad guy to do and utilizing Bluetooth now takes away the physical component of having to go and check on a skimmer so they can be just 30 feet of a skimmer and steal the data that way,” said professional hacker Jon Waldmen.

Experts encourage anyone who notices suspicious connections to alert the gas station right away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

EclipseFest: Latest On Solar Eclipse
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch