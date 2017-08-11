Your Cellphone May Help You Detect Card Skimmers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best device to protect yourself against skimming thieves at the gas pump may be right in the palm of your hand.
Turns out, cellphones can help detect if a skimmer is hooked up to a gas pump.
Hacking experts say thieves are now using Bluetooth technology.
To help detect a scam they recommend turning on your bluetooth before swiping your card.
They say if a long string of numbers or letters trying to connect pops up, chances are a skimming device has been set up.
“It’s really cheap and easy for a bad guy to do and utilizing Bluetooth now takes away the physical component of having to go and check on a skimmer so they can be just 30 feet of a skimmer and steal the data that way,” said professional hacker Jon Waldmen.
Experts encourage anyone who notices suspicious connections to alert the gas station right away.