NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

2 Admit Roles In ATM Skimming Ring At New Jersey Banks

August 11, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: ATM Skimming

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two New York men have admitted using card-reading devices and pinhole cameras to steal nearly $429,000 from banks in New Jersey.

Forty-nine-year-old Florin Mares and his 44-year-old brother, Gabriel, on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Police: Intruder Cleans Apartment, Takes Nothing

The College Point, New York, residents admitted making unauthorized cash withdrawals at PNC and Bank of America using counterfeit ATM cards between March 2015 and July 2016.

They face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine when they are sentenced in November.

Eleven others have been convicted in the scheme.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch