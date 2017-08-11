2 Admit Roles In ATM Skimming Ring At New Jersey Banks

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two New York men have admitted using card-reading devices and pinhole cameras to steal nearly $429,000 from banks in New Jersey.
Forty-nine-year-old Florin Mares and his 44-year-old brother, Gabriel, on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The College Point, New York, residents admitted making unauthorized cash withdrawals at PNC and Bank of America using counterfeit ATM cards between March 2015 and July 2016.
They face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine when they are sentenced in November.
Eleven others have been convicted in the scheme.
