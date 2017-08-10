Trump: ‘Fire And Fury’ Statement About North Korea ‘Wasn’t Tough Enough’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threats are intensifying between the United States and North Korea.

President Donald Trump is now warning the communist nation of “trouble” if it thinks about attacking the U.S. or American interests.

North Korea has already released a detailed plan about how it may strike Guam within days.

Trump Warns North Korea ‘Will Be Met With Fire And Fury Like The World Has Never Seen’

Trump said Thursday that he needs to get tougher with North Korea.

“North Korea better get their act together or they’re going to be in trouble like few nations ever have been in trouble in this world before,” said Trump.

The day before, Trump promised to bring “fire and fury” on North Korea if it makes any more threats on the U.S.

“The people who were questioning that statement, was it too tough? Maybe it wasn’t tough enough,” said Trump.

The general in charge of North Korea’s missile force said “sound dialogue is not possible” with Trump and that “only absolute force can work on him.”

North Korea’s military says the plan is in response to Trump who promised “fire and fury” for the communist nation if it continued to threaten America.

“If North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about an attack, things will happen to them like they never thought possible,” said Trump.

North Korea Military: Trump’s Threat A ‘Load Of Nonsense’

The people of Guam are now the ones in the literal crosshairs of North Korea’s weapons. The territory hosts more than 6,000 American military personnel on a Navy and Air Force base.

“I’m not really nervous. I’m pretty confident in our military ability,” said one person.

Another said, “We have little kids that they don’t know what’s going on and what is the president doing to protect us? I blame him.”

Guam’s governor has not raised the threat level, but Homeland Security officials say residents should make a plan, just in case.