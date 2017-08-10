Phillies Honor Darren Daulton, No Pete Rose Ceremony

On Friday, August 11, a food drive will be held at all gates; donate non-perishable food and help those in need through the South Jersey Food Bank as part of Rotary Strike Out Hunger Night.

Plus, every day of the Phillies-Mets series, fans can bid on signed, new and game-used items in the Phillies Charities, Inc. auction via the Ballpark app until Sunday, August 13. This auction includes alumni signed memorabilia. Items will be on display at the First Base Gate Plaza on Sunday.

Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame Night to honor Phillies legends on Saturday. Plus, special video tribute in memory of Jim Bunning, Dallas Green and Darren Daulton.

#LegendsReturn! Before Saturday’s game, the Phillies will honor their Wall of Famers during a special on-field, pregame ceremony. Among the Phillies greats taking part are Steve Carlton (1989), Mike Schmidt (1990), Larry Bowa (1991), Dick Allen (1994), Greg Luzinski (1998), Garry Maddox (2001), Tony Taylor (2002), Bob Boone (2005), Juan Samuel (2008), John Kruk (2011), Mike Lieberthal (2012), Charlie Manuel (2014) and Jim Thome (2016).

In addition, there is a book signing opportunity on Saturday and Sunday with William C. Kashatus, author of “Dick Allen, The Life and Times of a Baseball Immortal,” from 6-7 p.m., at the Phillies Authentics Kiosk behind Section 111.

On Sunday – Toyota Phillies Alumni Day – more than 40 former players from Phillies history will take to the field to be recognized before the game.

Lots of great fan moments on the final day of Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend!

For starters, as fans enter the ballpark they will receive a Topps Wall of Fame Card Pack, featuring former players enshrined in the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame.

From 12:30-1 p.m., there will be several Phillies alumni autograph stations on the Main Concourse.

Then at 1 p.m., fans should be in their seats for the Toyota Phillies Alumni Day pregame salute, with more than 40 alumni being introduced on the field, with a special moment dedicated to Darren Daulton. Also, Phillies alum Del Unser will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to his former teammate, Bob Boone, in celebration of his 50 years in baseball.

Additionally, the John Vukovich Award will be presented by his son, Vincent Vukovich, to Doug Mansolino, who joined the Phillies in 2008 as an infield coordinator. The award is presented annually to an instructor in the Phillies organization who embodies the characteristics of the late John Vukovich, the longest-tenured coach in team history.

Plus, more photo opportunities! From 12:30-2:30 p.m., fans can take photos with the 1980 and 2008 World Series Trophies behind Section 117 on the Main Concourse. Then from 2:30-4 p.m. be on the lookout for the Phillies alumni photo booth, also behind Section 117.

