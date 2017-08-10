New Study Finds Link Between Lifting Weights, Improved Memory

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Exercise guidelines for older adults typically include a recommendation for resistance training in addition to aerobic exercise.
A new study is the first to show a definitive link between lifting weights and improved memory and brain function.
This confirms the idea that regular exercise—particularly multicomponent training which means aerobic exercise and weight lifting—might be the best way to go.
We know that exercise is one of your best tools in the effort to lead a longer, healthier life, and even weekend warriors can reap its health-boosting benefits.
The study involved nearly 64,000 older adults.
The participants answered surveys about their physical activity.
They were followed for an average of about nine years.
People who exercised one or two times per week and met or exceeded physical activity guidelines from the world health organization had a 30 percent lower risk of dying during the study period.