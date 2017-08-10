St. Louis Restaurant Holding Solar Eclipse Party Featuring Tattoos

ST. LOUIS (CBS) — The solar eclipse is less than two weeks away, and a St. Louis restaurant is planning one of a kind souvenirs.
How about an eclipse tattoo?
The fittingly named Moonrise Hotel will party on their rooftop terrace — complete with a tattoo artist.
He’ll be tattooing during the celestial event.
People across the country will see the eclipse and even feel the temperature drop ten to 15 degrees.
