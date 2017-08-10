NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Report: Phillies To Call Up Rhys Hoskins

August 10, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are finally calling up Rhys Hoskins, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

Hoskins could make his Major League debut on Thursday night against the Mets. Hoskins will play first base and left field, allowing him and Tommy Joseph to be in the lineup together at times.

Hoskins, 24, is hitting .284/.385/.581 with 29 HRs and 91 RBIs in 115 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His 29 homers are the most for a Phillies player in Triple-A since 1971.

On Wednesday night, Hoskins hit this three-run homer.

