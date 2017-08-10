Police Investigating Video Of Person Allegedly Biting Parakeet’s Head Off

August 10, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Parakeet, Talkers

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a viral video on social media purportedly showing someone biting off the head of a parakeet.

The Springfield Police Department said Thursday that it’s aware of the very disturbing video and they are know the identity of the suspect in the video.

Police believe the video took place in Springfield and they are currently trying to figure out where the video was filmed.

In addition, the police chief is talking to the Animal Cruelty Department to help investigate the incident.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

EclipseFest: Latest On Solar Eclipse
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch