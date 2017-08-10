Police Investigating Video Of Person Allegedly Biting Parakeet’s Head Off

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a viral video on social media purportedly showing someone biting off the head of a parakeet.
The Springfield Police Department said Thursday that it’s aware of the very disturbing video and they are know the identity of the suspect in the video.
Police believe the video took place in Springfield and they are currently trying to figure out where the video was filmed.
In addition, the police chief is talking to the Animal Cruelty Department to help investigate the incident.