Community Comes Together To Support And Protect Philly’s Seniors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A unique event brought together resources from all around the city Thursday in the name of better serving seniors.
At the Philadelphia Senior Center, there were talks and information booths, run by public and private groups, helping with everything from eating right to staying alive during the long hot summer.
Much of the information focused on avoiding scams and safety, with the Philadelphia Police playing a large role in the event.
US Officials Prepare For Total Solar Eclipse
“We did this event because we wanted our senior to not feel forgotten,” said Roslyn Talley, a police officer who helped organize the event. “This is an age where people don’t complain about things. They get embarrassed by things. They don’t want to speak up about things. We want them to know that we are there for them.”
The event was the first of four being held this summer. They are free and no registration is required. Similar events will happen from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the following dates:
August 16: NewCourtland, 1940 W. Allegheny Ave.
August 23: NewCourtland, 6950 Germantown Ave.
August 24: Norris Square, 2121 N. Howard St.