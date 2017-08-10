Police: Couple Sought In Pepper-Spraying Incident Over Parking In South Philadelphia

August 10, 2017 10:10 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a couple after a woman allegedly pepper-sprayed someone over parking in South Philadelphia.

Police say it happened in the 1300 block of East Passyunk Avenue, around 12:30 a.m., on July 24.

Police say the couple was involved in a verbal dispute over parking.

Shortly after, police say, the victim was sitting outside and the female suspect sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray.

Both suspects then fled in a black Hyundai SUV bearing a Maryland registration plate.

If you have any information, call police.

