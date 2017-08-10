Video Shows Car Plunging Off Parking Garage In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/CBS) — Officials say a woman was hospitalized after her car plunged from a downtown Austin parking garage — the second time in less than a year a vehicle had plunged from the garage.
Officials with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services say the woman was taken to a hospital after the accident back on July 13.
Police say her car went through retention wires on the seventh floor, hitting a building across the street and then hitting a sport utility vehicle driving in an alley before landing. That driver wasn’t hurt.
On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released video of the scary ordeal.
Last September, a man’s sport utility vehicle plunged from the ninth floor. His vehicle was caught by safety wire and was left hanging. He was safely rescued.
