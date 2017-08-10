News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | August 10

August 10, 2017 8:46 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed his appearance last night on ‘The Specialists’ on Fox News, Defense Secretary James Mattis’ warning to North Korea and a school district in Florida banning home work. He also spoke with Dr Jonson Miller from Drexel University about his new book,  Dream Patterns.

6:05 Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, warns North Korea to stand down.

6:35 What’s Trending: Bruce Springsteen will play on Broadway this Fall, Aaron Rodgers has Game of Thrones theories, ESPN will offer a streaming service, Phillies nickname jerseys are now available

7:05 A school district in Florida has decided to prohibit homework.

7:20 Chris talks with Dr Jonson Miller from Drexel University about his new book, Dream Patterns.

7:36 Pet owners are worried about the upcoming solar eclipse.

8:03 The doctor who discovered CTE in football players says allowing children to play the game is child abuse.

8:35 What’s Trending: The owner of Reading Rainbow is suing Levar Burton, Kesha’s new album is out tomorrow

