Mayor Kenney Cancels Thursday Plans Following Surgery

August 10, 2017 4:23 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Jim Kenney, Pat Loeb, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney cancelled his public schedule on Thursday after a hastily-scheduled surgery that his office describes as “minor.”

Spokesperson Lauren Hitt says the Thursday morning surgery was scheduled Wednesday afternoon, and the mayor was instructed to take some time off to rest. He’s expected back to work Monday.

Hitt says he’s recovering well and called to complain about something in the paper shortly after 10 A.M.

Employees say the mayor was feeling ill on Wednesday and went to the doctor for tests.

They say he required gallbladder surgery but the condition was not serious.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

EclipseFest: Latest On Solar Eclipse
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch