Mayor Kenney Cancels Thursday Plans Following Surgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney cancelled his public schedule on Thursday after a hastily-scheduled surgery that his office describes as “minor.”
Spokesperson Lauren Hitt says the Thursday morning surgery was scheduled Wednesday afternoon, and the mayor was instructed to take some time off to rest. He’s expected back to work Monday.
Hitt says he’s recovering well and called to complain about something in the paper shortly after 10 A.M.
Employees say the mayor was feeling ill on Wednesday and went to the doctor for tests.
They say he required gallbladder surgery but the condition was not serious.