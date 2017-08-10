The Reason You’re Already Seeing Halloween Candy On Shelves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–As the summer winds down, it’s time to start thinking about heading back to school.

But while you’re shopping for school supplies, you might be surprised by what else lines store shelves.

Aisle 12 of the ACME on McDade Boulevard there it is: a happy Halloween from Hershey. Those fun size Kit Kats, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups spooky trees. It’s Halloween for days.

“If you look at the Halloween section in some of these stores, it’s massive and if you try to find a pad of paper you can’t,” said John Wahl.

It’s the clash of the holidays and for many, the dreaded end to summer

With all this talk of Halloween, sometimes those back to school supplies can be in short supply.

Food marketing expert Dr. Sean Coary from St. Joe’s University says the science behind the rush is three- pronged:

Element of fear: If I don’t get this for my kids what does this say about me as a parent?

Retail “creep” is used during holidays to get people excited.

Mindset flags alert consumers a certain product is available, “we tend to remember things we saw first”.

Tucked in down behind the remains of the summer: the Eagles section, very much on point and timely.

But don’t try to convince John Wahl from Folsom it’s time for a certain fall brew.

“It’s 85 degrees out, some humid days to come I don’t want pumpkin beer yet,” he jokes.