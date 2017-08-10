Eagles Open Preseason In Green Bay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles open the preseason tonight on the road as they visit the Green Bay Packers up at Lambeau Field.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the rest of the starters are only expected to play a series or two here in this first exhibition game.

This will be the first chance for fans to get a look at first-round draft pick defensive end Derek Barnett in game action. Some key veteran acquisitions are also set to make their Eagle debuts like running back LeGarrette Blount and wide receiver Torrey Smith. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been dealing with a shoulder issue in camp. The Eagles say he is healthy enough to play, but it’s unclear if he will.

94WIP’s Howard Eskin reports Jeffery will not play and Wentz will play no more than 12 snaps.

Guard Brandon Brooks will not play tonight with an ankle injury. Free agent pick-up Chance Warmack will start in his place. You also won’t see back-up quarterback Nick Foles as he has missed much of camp with an elbow issue.

The Eagles went 4-0 last preseason.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Comcast Sportsnet and Sportsradio 94 WIP’s Ray Didinger about what to look for tonight.