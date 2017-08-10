Eagles Host Career Fair For Veterans

August 10, 2017 3:49 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles opened their doors on Thursday for a career fair, where veterans are helping other veterans.

Many veterans struggle to enter the corporate world after military life. Sometimes, they don’t know how to properly sell their skills and talents to employers.

Joe Bertagna is the job fair coordinator with Recruit Military. He says the goal is to help answer some important questions for vets.

“Where do you fit at an organization like PNC or Garda World? So we put on these events to facilitate and have those conversations and ultimately make the connection with a hire,” Bertagna said.

More than 300 job seekers handed out resumes and met with representatives from about 50 companies.

“It’s wonderful because it’s like a one stop shop.”

“They’re hungry for people that’s been in leadership positions, people with discipline.”

“I got some contacts and I’m leaving out of here very happy.”

