9 Delaware Correctional Center Staff Members Suspended Amid Misconduct Investigation

August 10, 2017 3:07 PM

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Several staff members at a Delaware correctional center have been suspended as an investigation is launched over whether misconduct took place while an inmate was being transported to the infirmary.

The Department of Corrections says it’s conducting an investigation to determine whether a department policy violation occurred while a James T. Vaughn Correctional Center inmate was being transported from his housing unit to the infirmary for a medical inspection.

The department says nine staff members at the correctional center have been placed on administrative leave.

“This is a personnel investigation, and we are not able to share further details about the incident at this time,” the department said. “DOC takes seriously any alleged incidents of misconduct and reported incidents are thoroughly investigated.”

Earlier this year, a prison guard died during a 20-hour standoff at the correctional center.

