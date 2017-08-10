Cape May Deck Eats Getaway

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — This summer in Cape May marks a special anniversary for KYW’s Jay Lloyd and he takes us where he celebrates.

It was 65 years ago this week that I rode through the gates of the Coast Guard Training Center here on a path to over 6 decades in communications. When I celebrate around Cape May it’s on an outdoor deck with a raw bar.

A favorite is the Harbor View, where I get to gaze at the familiar Coast Guard water tower and cutters directly across the harbor. In addition to a top Jersey clam chowder, the raw bar and beer taps fuel the memories.

Then there’s the sprawling outdoor deck at the Two Mile Crab House with a back bay view and a marina to dock and dine. Steamed crabs are usually available, hot from the galley.

For something different, try a spot that’s known to few. It’s Harpoons on the Bay. Seafood and pub grub eats with a party vibe right on the Delaware Bay, just north of the canal entrance. There’s even a beach.