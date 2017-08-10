NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway

August 10, 2017 6:00 AM By Jay Lloyd
Filed Under: cape may, Getaway Guide, Jay Lloyd

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — This summer in Cape May marks a special anniversary for KYW’s Jay Lloyd and he takes us where he celebrates.

It was 65 years ago this week that I rode through the gates of the Coast Guard Training Center here on a path to over 6 decades in communications. When I celebrate around Cape May it’s on an outdoor deck with a raw bar.

cutters e1502114269191 Cape May Deck Eats Getaway

A favorite is the Harbor View, where I get to gaze at the familiar Coast Guard water tower and cutters directly across the harbor. In addition to a top Jersey clam chowder, the raw bar and beer taps fuel the memories.

harbor view deck Cape May Deck Eats Getaway

Then there’s the sprawling outdoor deck at the Two Mile Crab House with a back bay view and a marina to dock and dine. Steamed crabs are usually available, hot from the galley.

crab house Cape May Deck Eats Getaway

For something different, try a spot that’s known to few. It’s Harpoons on the Bay. Seafood and pub grub eats with a party vibe right on the Delaware Bay, just north of the canal entrance. There’s even a beach.

harpoons Cape May Deck Eats Getaway

More from Jay Lloyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

EclipseFest: Latest On Solar Eclipse
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch