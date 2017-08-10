Bear Reportedly Takes SUV On Joyride, Poops Inside After Crash

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS)—A bear in Southwest Colorado reportedly broke into an SUV, released the parking brake and then defecated inside after crashing into a mailbox,” according to the Durango Hearald.
It happened last week when Ron Cornelius woke up to a Subaru in his yard.
“Usually, I don’t get up at 5 o’clock unless there is a bear driving a car down the street,” Cornelius told the Durango.
Cornelius believes the car rolled backward from a neighbor’s home into Cornelius’ mailbox.
La Plata County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined a bear was to blame and added that it pooped in the car — likely because it was nervous.
Cornelius says the bear also ripped up the interior and pulled the steering wheel straight off the shaft.
It’s unclear why the bear was attracted to the vehicle.