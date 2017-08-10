Suspect Charged With Hitting Man With Cerebral Palsy Claims He Was Attacked In Prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man who’s currently behind bars for assaulting a man with cerebral palsy is alleging that he was assaulted by a corrections officer inside the jail, according to report by Daily Local News.

The report comes as the Daily Local News says they have received a handwritten letter from Barry Baker Jr., who identified himself as “the person whom you guys love writing about”.

“Here is some more news for you,” Baker apparently wrote. “Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. I was attacked by a CO while housed on PC.”

Back in May, video showed Baker sucker punching another man outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in West Chester on May 10.

He was charged with simple assault in the May attack. He’s now being held inside the Chester County Prison.

Baker’s attorney, Thomas Purl III of Downingtown, told the Daily Local News on Tuesday that his client had complained to him that he was “roughed up” by a corrections officer.

“The District Attorney’s Office was made aware of this incident. We have conferred with Chester County Prison and they have confirmed there is an active misconduct investigation regarding the defendant’s alleged violation of prison rules and regulations,” First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said.

A spokeswoman for the prison, county Communications Coordinator Rebecca Brain, told the Daily Local News that as of Tuesday, no formal complaint had been received by prison officials from Baker about an alleged assault, so there is no investigation of the officers involved.

Baker has an extensive criminal history, according to Chester County court records. They show he’s been in jail before for theft and forgery.

He has pleaded guilty to stealing metal flag holders from veterans’ graves at Chester County cemeteries and selling them to a scrap metal company.

He was charged with simple assault and related offenses by the West Chester Borough Police Department. Baker was also wanted for failure to appear for a domestic relations matter and on an Adult Probation warrant.