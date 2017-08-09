Zeoli Show Log 08.09.17

3pm- Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis stated that if North Korea continues to act out Kim Jung Un will be inviting their own destruction.
3:40pm- Last night on MSNBC, while discussing North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, host Brain Williams said that his job was to scare people.
4pm- President Trump has reached out to the government of Guam and promised that the island would be defended from any North Korean threats.
4:05pm- The State Department has gone on record to say that, in regards to the North Korea situation, Donald Trump and U.S. government officials are all on the same page.
4:10pm- Milo Yiannopoulos is suing the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority in an effort to force them to restore advertisements for his new book.
4:25pm- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Donald Trump of having excessive legislative expectations.
4:50pm- According to a Washington Post report, the FBI raided the home of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
5:10pm- While appearing on CNN, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper criticized President Trump for using rhetoric that could accelerate a showdown between the U.S. and North Korea.
5:30pm- United States Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin joins the show to talk about how the department, under his leadership, plans to increase accountability for misbehaving employees.