Your Heartburn Medication Could Be Putting You At Greater Risk

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than half of Americans say they have heartburn at one time or another, but there are concerns.
Those who treat it with common heartburn medicines on a regular basis may be putting themselves at a greater risk of a serious intestinal infection caused by harmful bacteria known as Clostridium Difficile.
Clostridium Difficile or C Diff, as it is called, kills more than 29,000 Americans each year.
It is usually seen on people who are on long-term antibiotics.
We have learned that people on heartburn medications tend to be more vulnerable to C Diff.
Another concern is if you are using the medications over a long-term basis you may have a more serious underlying issue with your GI system that you are covering up.