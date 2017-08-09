The Dom Giordano Show: Andy Reilly & Joe Gale | August 9

August 9, 2017 11:48 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump takes a bold stance on North Korea. 

9:10-Senator McConnell, President Trump has “excessive expectations.” 

9:35-Soda tax expanding to Delaware County? 

9:40-Joe Scarborough warned us. 

10:00-Andy Reilly from the Delaware County GOP joined discussing the challenge from the Libertarian Party and the latest tax plan in Pennsylvania.

10:35-It’s a law enforcement issue when it comes to the opioid crisis.

11:00-Joe Gale, Montgomery County Commissioner, joined discussing the latest issues the conservatives face in Pennsylvania.

11:10-Pastor Robert Jeffress believes God has given President Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un. 

11:35-Neighborhood dispute over President Trump leads to a shooting.

