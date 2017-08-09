The Dom Giordano Show: Andy Reilly & Joe Gale | August 9

9:00-President Trump takes a bold stance on North Korea.
9:10-Senator McConnell, President Trump has “excessive expectations.”
9:35-Soda tax expanding to Delaware County?
9:40-Joe Scarborough warned us.
10:00-Andy Reilly from the Delaware County GOP joined discussing the challenge from the Libertarian Party and the latest tax plan in Pennsylvania.
10:35-It’s a law enforcement issue when it comes to the opioid crisis.
11:00-Joe Gale, Montgomery County Commissioner, joined discussing the latest issues the conservatives face in Pennsylvania.
11:10-Pastor Robert Jeffress believes God has given President Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un.
11:35-Neighborhood dispute over President Trump leads to a shooting.