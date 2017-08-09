Study: Seeing Eye Dogs More Likely To Succeed Without Helicopter Parent

BREAKING: Deal Will Allow Work To Resume On Sunoco Pipeline Across Pennsylvania

August 9, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: The Seeing Eye, University Of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new University of Pennsylvania study shows tough-love parenting might be the best way to train guide dogs.

At The Seeing Eye in Morristown, New Jersey, puppies are learning skills, like how to adapt to new surroundings and remaining calm under stress.

According to new research, seeing eye dogs-in-training are more likely to succeed without a helicopter parent.

“One of the finds was that pups who were perhaps overly mothered, their moms were overly attentive to them, spending a lot of time with them, licking them copiously, that those pups were not as likely to be selected as guides,” said Dolores Holle, director of canine medicine and surgery at The Seeing Eye.

Around 70 percent of dogs who enter training programs are successful.

