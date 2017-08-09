22-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Strawberry Mansion.
Police say the man was shot three times in the stomach near York and Garnet Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We believe the victim was standing on the curb when the shooter fired three shots, striking the victim all three times,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Scott Small. “From witnesses the victim then ran south on Garnet Street.”
The victim was driven in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he underwent surgery and later died.
Police say they are reviewing surveillance cameras from the area and are looking for a suspect wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage shorts or pants.
If you have information, you are asked to call police.