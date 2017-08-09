Police: Man Shot Multiple Times In Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times in Pleasantville late Tuesday night.
Pleasantville police say 31-year-old Zaire Forbe was shot multiple times in the pelvic region in the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bike Path around 11:30 p.m.
Police initially responded to the area of Willard Avenue and Broad Street for reports of shots fired, but cleared the scene without finding anything. They then received a call from the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Campus that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been dropped off.
Police say Forbe suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has information about the shooting, you can call police at 609-641-6100 or the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.