News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | August 9

Chris discussed Donald Trump’s response to nuclear threats from North Korea, the murder of a Republican committeeman in Chester County and the impact of the soda tax in Philadelphia. He spoke with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski about escalating tensions with North Korea and host of the new Trump TV, Kayleigh McEnany.

6:19 Donald Trump warns North Korea after confirmation that they have nuclear missiles.

6:26 A Chester County man is charged with first degree murder in the shooting of a GOP committeeman.

6:35 What’s Trending: David Letterman is coming to Netflix, Disney is launching a streaming service, Jerry Seinfeld hugs his manager, ‘The Four’ is coming to Fox, Fox is producing a live version of ‘A Christmas Story,’ Will Smith appeared on the debut of ‘Carpool Karaoke‘

6:49 The Eagles are ready for their first preseason game, tomorrow in Green Bay.

6:52 Washington Free Beacon: Soda in Philadelphia is more expensive than beer.

7:00 Chris speaks with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski about escalating tensions with North Korea following their successful acquisition of nuclear missile technology.

7:39 AP: MSNBC surges as home for Trump opponents.

7:48 Glenn Campbell died yesterday at the age of 81.

7:49 Philly Voice: Mom Shaming.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Visit cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:00 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Donald Trump has excessive expectations on what Congress can achieve.

8:20 Chris talks with RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany about her appearance on Trump TV.

8:35 What’s Trending: The ta-ta towel is exploding the internet, Game of Thrones uses Ikea rugs for capes,