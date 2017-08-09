Source: Here’s A Look At The New iPhone 8

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s right in our backyard — one of the world’s most respected sources for leaked details of upcoming devices. The latest scoop from the Center City-based technology journalist is causing a lot of buzz among Apple fans.

Evan Blass, whose hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers know him as @evleaks, has provided the clearest view yet of what’s expected to be the iPhone 8.

“The entire face of the phone, nearly, is taken up by the screen. It’s just a screen from top-to-bottom and side-to-side,” said Blass.

Except for a rounded cut-out in the top middle of the display.

“Where the sensors and front-facing cameras are located,” said Blass.

Pushing the screen real estate battle with Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy 8 to another level.

How does the Venture Beat reporter get the big gets he’s been getting since 2011? Blass says this leak comes from a company that does a lot of business making iPhone cases — they need to know device specs so their products are ready to go on release day. And even though Apple is obsessed with secrecy, they’d be hard-pressed to claim they don’t benefit from the attention.

“People who are fans of Apple are hungry. They’re really anticipating any information about this particular handset,” said Blass.