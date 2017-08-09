New CBS Survey Finds Negative View Of Congress

BREAKING: Deal Will Allow Work To Resume On Sunoco Pipeline Across Pennsylvania

August 9, 2017 3:43 PM By Larry Kane
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So who’s getting in the way of progress on the most important issues in Washington. The results of a new CBS survey show that the political parties both have challenges with voters.

The blame game comes from supporters of both parties. First of all, 86% of all questioned think Congress has not done much of anything. There is no surprise there, but the party figures are fascinating. 56% of Republicans think their party is getting in the way of the President Trump’s agenda. 47% of all respondents in the survey say Democrats are helping to block the president’s agenda while not moving on their own ideas.

Over 60% of Democrats think their party should be more focused on its own economic issues rather than just social issues and justice. And 82% want regular town halls from their Congress members and Senators.

There are unfavorable views of both parties. Democrats get a 55% disapproval and Republicans get a 62% disapproval.

The bottom line is the country is unhappy with both parties. The biggest issue is health care by a wide margin.

