Judge To Hear Motion To Lift Margate’s Halted Dune Project

August 9, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: Margate Dune Project

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) —  A judge will hear a motion Wednesday morning to lift the temporary order which halted the dune construction project in Margate.

Monday’s heavy rain has led to more pools of stagnant water between the beach and beachfront homes.

‘It’s Got To Stop’: Margate Residents Battle Controversial Dune Project 

Pumping was not done Tuesday to try to get rid of the standing water.

Some locals have taken to calling the stagnant water “Lake Christie” because of the governor’s support of the dune construction project.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch