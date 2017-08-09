Judge To Hear Motion To Lift Margate’s Halted Dune Project

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — A judge will hear a motion Wednesday morning to lift the temporary order which halted the dune construction project in Margate.
Monday’s heavy rain has led to more pools of stagnant water between the beach and beachfront homes.
‘It’s Got To Stop’: Margate Residents Battle Controversial Dune Project
Pumping was not done Tuesday to try to get rid of the standing water.
Some locals have taken to calling the stagnant water “Lake Christie” because of the governor’s support of the dune construction project.