Clues Sought In Unsolved Murders Of Mother, Son In Burlington County

August 9, 2017 11:40 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Maple Shade, New Jersey, Police

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS)–Authorities in Burlington County want help from the public with the unsolved murder of a mother and her 6-year-old son.

Sasikala Narra and her son Anish were stabbed to death at the Fox Meadow Apartments in Maple Shade in March.

The FBI has stepped in to assist with the investigation.

Burlington County authorities have reached out to the Indian Cultural Center of South Jersey in hopes it can help the investigation.

Narra’s husband said he discovered the bodies after returning home from a work happy-hour after party.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

EclipseFest: Latest On Solar Eclipse
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch