Clues Sought In Unsolved Murders Of Mother, Son In Burlington County

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS)–Authorities in Burlington County want help from the public with the unsolved murder of a mother and her 6-year-old son.
Sasikala Narra and her son Anish were stabbed to death at the Fox Meadow Apartments in Maple Shade in March.
The FBI has stepped in to assist with the investigation.
Burlington County authorities have reached out to the Indian Cultural Center of South Jersey in hopes it can help the investigation.
Narra’s husband said he discovered the bodies after returning home from a work happy-hour after party.