2 Charged After Donation Jar Is Stolen From New Jersey Diner

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS)—Two men have been charged after authorities say they stole a collection jar from a New Jersey diner.
Surveillance video captured one of the suspects taking a jar of money from the Harrison House Diner at 98 North Main St. in Mullica Hill on Tuesday around 6 a.m.
An outside surveillance camera captured the second suspect in the getaway vehicle.
The diner says the jar of money is actually a collection jar for a local food shelter.
Constantine Benas, the owner of the diner, says they have received multiple donations after the jar was stolen.
“I’ve already received multiple donations from residents who saw the post to give towards our donation jar. The organization is called Your Place At The Table (YPATT). They are local food pantry that provides weekly meals for local residents who need assistance,” said Benas, adding that they have $150 pledged from customers.
On Thursday, police said Michael Defillippo of Wall, NJ and Anthony Alberti, 27, of from Long Branch, NJ are now facing criminal charges in connection with the theft.
Police identified Defillippo as the driver and Alberti allegedly stole the collection jar.