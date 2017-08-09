Habitat for Humanity Revitalizes Recreation Center In North Philly

August 9, 2017 1:09 PM By Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hundred volunteers with Habitat for Humanity spent their day revitalizing the “jewel” of a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity officials say the people who live in the Sharswood section of the city hold the Athletic Recreation Center at 26th and Master Streets close to their hearts. It’s an anchor in this community according to Herman Arce who organizes basketball leagues at the center.

pic 1 Habitat for Humanity Revitalizes Recreation Center In North Philly

Credit: Tim Jimenez

“The more you use it the more it’s gonna have a wear and tear, and since the community really uses it, we’re really gonna keep it up,” said Arce.

So volunteers were repainting, fixing old bleachers and planting flowers and sprucing up a green space. Mayor Jim Kenney, who kicked off the event with a speech to those offering a helping hand, says this project sends a strong message.

pic 2 Habitat for Humanity Revitalizes Recreation Center In North Philly

Credit: Tim Jimenez

“About every young child in our neighborhood, whether you live in Chestnut Hill or you live in Sharswood, has access to quality facilities so they understand that the government and society is supportive of them,” said Kenney.

The work was not confined to the rec center. Volunteers with tools in hand, worked on repairs at 15 homes, as well.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch