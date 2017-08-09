Habitat for Humanity Revitalizes Recreation Center In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hundred volunteers with Habitat for Humanity spent their day revitalizing the “jewel” of a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity officials say the people who live in the Sharswood section of the city hold the Athletic Recreation Center at 26th and Master Streets close to their hearts. It’s an anchor in this community according to Herman Arce who organizes basketball leagues at the center.

“The more you use it the more it’s gonna have a wear and tear, and since the community really uses it, we’re really gonna keep it up,” said Arce.

So volunteers were repainting, fixing old bleachers and planting flowers and sprucing up a green space. Mayor Jim Kenney, who kicked off the event with a speech to those offering a helping hand, says this project sends a strong message.

“About every young child in our neighborhood, whether you live in Chestnut Hill or you live in Sharswood, has access to quality facilities so they understand that the government and society is supportive of them,” said Kenney.

The work was not confined to the rec center. Volunteers with tools in hand, worked on repairs at 15 homes, as well.