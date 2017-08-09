Flyers, USO Surprise Serviceman With Alumni Fantasy Camp Invite

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ed Novotny is a Feltonville native and a huge Philadelphia Flyers fan.
He’s also been in the Army since he graduated Olney High School in 1985.
With the help the United Service Organizations, the Flyers set up a surprise on Wednesday.
“It will be a real big shock to him, so it will be good to see the look of his face,” former Flyers winger Bob Kelly said before the big reveal.
By sending Novotny to Flyers Fantasy Camp in Atlantic City, he’ll get a chance to skate with the team that he’s loved for so long.
“Didn’t see it coming,” Novotny said.
“Whenever we can recognize a military member, it’s just a great feeling,” said former Flyers player Brad Marsh.
“It’s an honor to serve but to be able to play with guys like that, it’s a dream come true,” Novotny said.