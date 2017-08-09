FBI Agents Searched Home Of Former Trump Campaign Chairman, Spokesman Says

August 9, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Paul Manafort

WASHINGTON (CNN) — FBI agents searched a home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.

“FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort’s residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well,” Jason Maloni, Manafort’s spokesperson, told CNN.

gettyimages 660309178 FBI Agents Searched Home Of Former Trump Campaign Chairman, Spokesman Says

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 29: A Brooklyn brownstone, reportedly owned by Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort stands along a residential street in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn on March 29, 2017 in New York City. Manafort has recently come under scrutiny for his business dealings and his close ties to Russia. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Washington Post first reported the search, which it said happened on July 26, the day after Manafort met voluntarily with the staff for the Senate intelligence committee.

The incident happened without advance warning before dawn, the paper reported.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

