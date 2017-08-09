Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Taunted Them On Social Media

August 9, 2017 1:13 PM
BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have jailed a Pennsylvania drug suspect who they say taunted them on social media, saying they wouldn’t be able to find and jail him.

Bensalem police say 20-year-old Shaheen Malik was arrested on charges he sold acid, marijuana and ecstasy. Police say the suspect called himself “Hash” and used a woman’s alias on Facebook, where the taunts were posted.

Police say the public helped them locate Malik after police posted an alert on their website about Malik’s social media taunts.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Malik.

He remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday on charges including possession with intent to deliver drugs.

He faces a preliminary hearing Aug. 15.

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Why can he find a regular job like everyone else so he can stay out of trouble?

