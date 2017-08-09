Official: Sheriff Suffers Burns After Object Thrown While Serving Search Warrant

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS)—A sheriff in Delaware County was injured while serving a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 5 p.m. in the unit block of Macdade Boulevard in Collingdale.
Authorities tell CBS3 that the sheriff suffered burns to his legs after “something was thrown at him.” It’s not known at this time what was thrown.
The sheriff was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries,
A man remains barricaded inside the home.
