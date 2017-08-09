Byron Maxwell ‘Looking Forward’ To Proving Eagles Wrong

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Byron Maxwell wants to prove the Eagles wrong.

The Eagles traded the 29-year-old corner before the 2016 season along with linebacker Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins, a move that helped Howie Roseman and Philadelphia move up in the draft (before moving up again) to select QB Carson Wentz.

Related: Get An Inside Look Of Eagles Camp In ‘Unscripted’

“Well, yeah, I would like to think they (messed) up,” Maxwell said via PalmBeachPost.com of the Eagles. “Their season didn’t go too well. Yeah. And who says their season’s gonna go well this year? We’ll see. But I’m worried about the Miami Dolphins.”

After struggling in 2015 with the Birds, Maxwell had a strong first season in Miami, helping the Dolphins reach the postseason.

Maxwell is excited to practice against the Eagles, something the two teams will do ahead of their Week 3 preseason matchup on Thursday, August 24th at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I am, I’m looking forward to it,” Maxwell said of the joint practices and dress rehearsal preseason game.

Maxwell is set to make $8.5 million this season, a huge year for the veteran corner as Miami can cut Maxwell and get out of the remaining three years and nearly $30 million of his contract before the 2018 campaign.

Maxwell is listed as one of the Dolphins’ starting corners, according to their first depth chart.