Zeoli Show Log 08.08.17

3pm- An employee at Google wrote an anonymous letter questioning diversity and suggesting that the company promotes an ideology that they won’t allow employees to question.
3:10pm- Bakers in Stockton, CA have refused to make a pro-Trump birthday cake for a 9 year old boy.
3:20pm- On Friday, the Department of Justice released 413 pages of emails regarding Obama administration Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s meeting with former President Bill Clinton. Former FBI Director James Comey had previously stated that no such emails existed.
3:35pm- According to a new study, Philadelphia’s soda tax has resulted in the city’s sugary beverages becoming more expensive than beer.
4pm- President Donald Trump promised that if North Korea continues with its aggressive missile tests, “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never before seen.”
5:30pm- While appearing on a radio show, Rep. Maxine Waters chose not to rule out the creation of an all African American political party.