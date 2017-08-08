NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Large Pig Headed To Auction Jumps From Trailer Onto Interstate

August 8, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Washington State Highway Patrol

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn’t walk into traffic.

Johnson says the pig had some scrapes but otherwise appeared uninjured.

He didn’t have an estimate of the pig’s weight, but it appeared significantly larger than the people herding it as seen on Washington Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate.

Johnson says the owner returned within about 45 minutes to reclaim the pig, and that no citations were issued.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

