President Trump To Hold Briefing In NJ On Opioid Epidemic

August 8, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBS) –– President Trump is set to sit down and discuss the opioid epidemic Tuesday.

The President has a briefing scheduled in Bedminster with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

The president’s budget calls for $10.7 billion for drug treatment. That’s a $200 million increase.

The Trump administration has said opioids are one of the main reasons their main focus has been on America’s borders.

