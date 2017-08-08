President Trump To Hold Briefing In NJ On Opioid Epidemic

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBS) –– President Trump is set to sit down and discuss the opioid epidemic Tuesday.
The President has a briefing scheduled in Bedminster with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
I will be holding a major briefing on the Opioid crisis, a major problem for our country, today at 3:00 P.M. in Bedminster, N.J.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017
The president’s budget calls for $10.7 billion for drug treatment. That’s a $200 million increase.
The Trump administration has said opioids are one of the main reasons their main focus has been on America’s borders.