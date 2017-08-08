Police Recover 4 Cars Stolen From Avis Car Rental At PHL

August 8, 2017 10:32 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they have recovered four cars that were stolen on Friday from the Avis Car Rental at the Philadelphia International Airport.

According to investigators, four men stole the cars from the rental service after one of the suspects punched a guard in the face. Police say that suspect was also armed.

Rita’s Serving 99 Cent Frozen Custard Tuesday 

The four vehicles were recovered later that day. However, no one is in custody at this time.

The suspect accused of punching the guard is described as a 5-foot-8 black man who was wearing a blue hoodie. The other three suspects are described as black males between the ages of 19 to 21.

If you have any information on this crime, call police.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    August 8, 2017 at 11:03 am

    The usuals.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch