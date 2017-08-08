Police Recover 4 Cars Stolen From Avis Car Rental At PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they have recovered four cars that were stolen on Friday from the Avis Car Rental at the Philadelphia International Airport.
According to investigators, four men stole the cars from the rental service after one of the suspects punched a guard in the face. Police say that suspect was also armed.
The four vehicles were recovered later that day. However, no one is in custody at this time.
The suspect accused of punching the guard is described as a 5-foot-8 black man who was wearing a blue hoodie. The other three suspects are described as black males between the ages of 19 to 21.
If you have any information on this crime, call police.
One Comment
The usuals.