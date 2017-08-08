Scuba Divers In Illinois To Experience Solar Eclipse From Underwater

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What could possibly make seeing a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 cooler?
Well, scuba divers in Illinois are preparing to make a rare event even more precious as as they plan on seeing the total solar eclipse from underwater.
A southern Illinois establishment known as Mermet Springs (located in Belknap) is offering interested 100 interested participants the opportunity to take part in the fun. A package pays for training, specialized glasses, lunch and participants will be certified as official solar eclipse divers.
“If you could just imagine floating like you would in outer space and experiencing that solar eclipse at the same time, it’s just got to be magical,” Glen Faith, owner of Mermet Springs said.