Sixers Host Annual Camden Youth Basketball Clinic

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — The 76ers and Virtua Health held a basketball camp for more than 1,000 area kids.

When the 76ers decided to relocate their training facility to Camden, it was hoped the team’s presence would translate to positive things across the river.

That presence was on full display this week, as the Sixers have partnered with Virtua for their third annual Sixers Camden Youth Basketball Clinic.

Former Sixer and current team ambassador World B. Free said, “Out of 100 kids, you might touch one or two but at least you did do something and you gave them some kind of productive thing.”

ALSO READ: Popular Philadelphia Event Celebrates Food While Raising Money For The Arts

Officials say the camp is about more than just playing basketball. It’s about teaching kids skills they’ll be able to use in everyday situations.

“It’s important for these kids to know, that you can do it no matter how tall, or how short you are,” Free said. “Because everybody’s not going to be a basketball player.”

Many of the kids at the camp say they have some good takeaways they’ll be sure to put to use.

“I think that lessons from basketball, can transfer over into day-to-day life,” said clinic participant Keegan. “Just kind of teaches like mental discipline, hard work and keeping at something.”

The clinic runs through Friday and kids participating in it, will receive a pair of Nikes, a backpack a jersey and get to meet some current 76ers players.